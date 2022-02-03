PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional Semifinals
Class 4A at Snider
Snider vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.
East Noble vs. Northrop, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at NorthWood
(Both games on WRSW-FM 107.3)
West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Wawasee vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at Woodlan
(Both games on summitcitysports.com)
Garrett vs. Angola, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Fairfield
Bremen vs. South Bend Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Westview vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Bethany Christian
(Both games on Athletics Bethany page on YouTube)
Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Bluffton Sectional First Round
Central Noble vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.
Whitko vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble at Concord Sectional, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Lake Forest at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at St. Norbert, 8 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS TALK
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
