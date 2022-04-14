BUTLER — You can watch every inning of baseball for 20 years — and even longer — and still see something new.
That was the case Thursday at Eastside’s Fiedler Memorial Field. The Blazers entered the top of the seventh holding a 3-1 lead and needing three outs to finish off Fremont.
The Eagles scored four times in the inning, including two on a botched pick-off play with the bases loaded and two outs. They sat the Blazers down in order in the home half of the inning for an improbably 5-3 Northeast Corner Conference win.
Blazer pitcher Owen Willard had dominated Fremont through six innings, limiting the visitors to just three hits while striking out 13 and walking just two. He had thrown 102 pitches — the high school pitch limit is 120 — and relief help was likely.
Jack Buchanan took over in the seventh, striking out two of the first three batters he faced, with a walk to Corbin Beeman sandwiched in between.
In a game in which Eastside had twice scored on first-and-third plays earlier, Fremont employed a little baserunning mojo of its own.
The walk brought the top of the Fremont order to the plate. Gabel Pentecost singled and Ethan Bock drew another pass to fill the bases. Nick Miller coaxed a walk out of Buchanan to force in Beeman, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Buchanan was up 0-2 on the next batter when Bock, standing at second, broke for third. He had nowhere to go as Pentecost was standing on the bag. Eastside threw anyway, the ball got away, and both Pentecost and Bock scored for a 4-3 lead. Jacob Wagner drove in an insurance run with a single to left-center.
“We have a lot of confidence in Wags but he had struggled a little bit today. We have a play — I didn’t actually call it — where we do that with the bases loaded and the guy at second will try and draw a throw,” Fremont coach Justin Bock explained.
“My son was on second — he can read my mind sometimes — I looked at him like, ‘Let’s get off and see what happens,’” coach Bock said. “He did, and the next thing you know, the sun’s in the right spot and weird things happen.
“I feel bad (for) Owen. He pitched a phenomenal game. He’s a fantastic pitcher and we didn’t get good contact off of him.”
The comeback made a winner of Ethan Bock. He pitched a complete game, holding Eastside to five hits with a walk and six strikeouts. All three Blazer runs were unearned.
“His strength is he knows he can’t throw hard,” his father and coach said. “What he’ll do, when you think you’ve seen his slowest pitch, he’ll throw something slower. Then, his fastball can kind of creep up on guys a little bit.
“It feels a lot like smoke and mirrors, duct tape, fishing line and coat hangers,” coach Bock said. “His numbers will never look like Owen’s. Ethan’s just trying to stay ahead of guys and get bad contact, or at least contact that we can make plays.
“(Eastside) didn’t have good enough contact strung together to put up a big number.”
Softball
Eastside 17, Fremont 1
Eastside’s big bats were simply too much for Fremont in a 17-1 NECC softball win.
Faith McClain led the Blazers’ 14-hit parade with three hits, including two doubles, and drove in six runs for the hosts (4-0 overall, 2-0 in the NECC).
Grace Kreischer hit an inside-the-park home run. Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner, Grace McClain and Brooke Pittman had two hits each. One of Bireley’s hits went for a double.
After Fremont stranded runners at second and third in the top of the first, Eastside scored in every inning, including six each in the first and fourth frames. The hosts added two in the second and three in the third. Fremont committed five errors in the game.
That was plenty of run support for winning pitcher Natalie Lower. She allowed six hits and struck out eight batters.
Sammy Meyers had two hits, including a triple, for Fremont. Kate Gannon, Rylee Goetz, Sydney Hinchcliffe and Lexi Stevens also had hits for the Eagles. Goetz’ hit went for a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.