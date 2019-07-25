The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Renee Ann, a girl, born July 17 to Daniel and Anna (Yoder) Mishler, LaGrange.
Lanae Kate, a girl, born July 14 to Allen and Marsha (Miller) Hochstetter, Millersburg.
Emma Selene, a girl, born July 15 to Lyle and Jeanie (Schmucker) Yoder, Middlebury.
Aaron James, a boy, born July 15 to John and Velda (Yoder) Eash, Millersburg.
Adrian Seth, a boy, born July 15 to Perry and JoAnna (Miller) Schrock, Shipshewana.
Kristen Nicole, a girl, born July 16 to Daryl and Doretta (Miller) Kauffman, Topeka.
Kean Tyler, a boy, born July 16 to Duane and Amanda (Whetstone) Yoder, LaGrange.
Jessica Renee, a girl, born July 16 to Glen and Charlene Yoder, White Pigeon, Michigan.
Derek Lynn, a boy, born July 17 to Lamar and Anita (Kuhns) Yoder, Ligonier.
Jenise Ranae, a girl, born July 18 to David and SueAnn (Shrock) Miller, Wolcottville.
Kendra Jane, a girl, born July 8 to Lavon and Elaine (Mullet) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Rachel Diane, a girl, born July 8 to Ivan and Jodi (Troyer) Helmuth, Shipshewana.
Malachi Andrew, a boy, born July 9 to Michael and Emily Miller, Topeka.
Kendrick Shane, a boy, born July 9 to Davon and Regina (Bontrager) Hochstetler.
Jeneva Diane, a girl, born July 10 to Lyle and Nora (Miller) Graber, Ligonier.
James Lee, a boy, born July 12 to Steven and AdaMae (Yoder) Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Wilbur Devon, a boy, born July 12 to Wilbur and Lillian Miller, Middlebury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.