PREP WRESTLING

East Noble at Connersville Spartan Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Fremont at Greentown Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.

DeKalb, Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Tri-State Border War Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton in fifth-place game at Lakeland Christian Cougar Classic, 11:30 a.m.

Fremont Holiday Tournament

Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Fremont, 1 p.m.

Jimtown vs. Sturgis (Mich.), 3:30 p.m.

Jimtown vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wawasee Tournament

Semifinal, Garrett vs. Wawasee, 10 a.m.

Semifinal, Rochester vs. Woodlan, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

North Central (Ohio) JJ Winns Holiday Tournament championship game, Fremont vs. Onsted (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola and Lakeland at Elkhart Holiday Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine vs. Penn State-Behrend at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.