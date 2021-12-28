PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at Connersville Spartan Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Fremont at Greentown Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Tri-State Border War Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton in fifth-place game at Lakeland Christian Cougar Classic, 11:30 a.m.
Fremont Holiday Tournament
Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Fremont, 1 p.m.
Jimtown vs. Sturgis (Mich.), 3:30 p.m.
Jimtown vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wawasee Tournament
Semifinal, Garrett vs. Wawasee, 10 a.m.
Semifinal, Rochester vs. Woodlan, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
North Central (Ohio) JJ Winns Holiday Tournament championship game, Fremont vs. Onsted (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola and Lakeland at Elkhart Holiday Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine vs. Penn State-Behrend at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
