Prep Baseball
NECC Home Run Derby helps Hello Gorgeous!
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School seniors Jayce Riegling and Braden Yoder announced last Wednesday that the inaugural Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby on Nov. 2 raised $5,167.29 for Hello Gorgeous!
Hello Gorgeous! is a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
Over 360 tickets were sold for the derby. The event raised $7,197. A little over $2,000 were used to cover expenses.
Riegling and Yoder thanked all who expressed interest in the event and all who helped with it.
"That is an astonishing amount that we could have only dreamed of," Riegling and Yoder said of the turnout in a press release. "We had a great turnout at the event raising money for Hello Gorgeous! and representing our conference well."
Girls Basketball
Knights, Lakers lose
East Noble and Lakeland both lost on the road on Tuesday night. The Knights fell to Bishop Dwenger 46-25 in Fort Wayne, and the Lakers lost at Goshen 46-20.
In Fort Wayne, EN (1-2) only trailed 10-9 after one quarter before the Saints pulled away over the final three quarters.
Bishop Dwenger led 24-17 at the half, then extended its lead to double digits in the third.
It was the season-opening game for the Saints, who are coached by former Prairie Heights boys coach and Goshen College women's coach Steve Wiktorowski.
Dwenger won the junior varsity contest 41-24.
In Goshen, the Lakers had a tough time scoring against the Redhawks. Goshen led 19-9 at the half.
Lakeland won the junior varsity game 49-38.
Weather forces 3 postponements
The cold, snowy weather forced the postponements of three games Tuesday night.
West Noble's home games with Columbia City will be made up today, starting with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m.
No makeup dates were immediately announced for Whitko at Central Noble and Heritage at Prairie Heights.
