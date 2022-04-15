PREP BASEBALL
Angola at Lakeland (DH), 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Concord, noon
Fairfield at Central Noble, noon
West Noble at Garrett, 11 a.m.
Fremont at Westview, noon.
Churubusco at Eastside, 11 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Lakeland (DH), 10 a.m.
East Noble at Homestead (DH), 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan (DH), 10 a.m.
Bluffton at Central Noble (DH), noon
Churubusco at Eastside, 11 a.m.
Fremont at Manchester, 11 a.m.
West Noble at Garrett (DH), 11 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Adams Central, noon
PREP TRACK & FIELD
DeKalb at Bishop Luers Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakeland, Westview at Carmon Cripe Relays at Northridge, 9 a.m.
Angola, Central Noble boys at FW North Side Relays, 10 a.m.
Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park boys in Tim Wilkins Invitational at Churubusco, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.
West Noble, Westview at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakewood Park, Central Noble at FW South Side Invite, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Goshen Round Robin, 10 a.m.
Northridge at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside, Fremont and Garrett at Northrop Invitational (Colonial Oaks), 9 a.m.
Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb and East Noble at Carroll Invitational (Autumn Ridge), 11 a.m.
Lakeland, Westview at Goshen Invitational (Black Squirrel), 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Indiana DIII Championships at DePauw University, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Calvin at Trine, 11 a.m.
Women, Calvin at Trine, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Alma (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 1 (Wuskowhan Players Club in West Olive, Mich.), 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.