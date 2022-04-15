PREP BASEBALL

Angola at Lakeland (DH), 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Concord, noon

Fairfield at Central Noble, noon

West Noble at Garrett, 11 a.m.

Fremont at Westview, noon.

Churubusco at Eastside, 11 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Lakeland (DH), 10 a.m.

East Noble at Homestead (DH), 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Woodlan (DH), 10 a.m.

Bluffton at Central Noble (DH), noon

Churubusco at Eastside, 11 a.m.

Fremont at Manchester, 11 a.m.

West Noble at Garrett (DH), 11 a.m.

Lakewood Park at Adams Central, noon

PREP TRACK & FIELD

DeKalb at Bishop Luers Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland, Westview at Carmon Cripe Relays at Northridge, 9 a.m.

Angola, Central Noble boys at FW North Side Relays, 10 a.m.

Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park boys in Tim Wilkins Invitational at Churubusco, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Angola at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Noble, Westview at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakewood Park, Central Noble at FW South Side Invite, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Goshen Round Robin, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Eastside, Fremont and Garrett at Northrop Invitational (Colonial Oaks), 9 a.m.

Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb and East Noble at Carroll Invitational (Autumn Ridge), 11 a.m.

Lakeland, Westview at Goshen Invitational (Black Squirrel), 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Indiana DIII Championships at DePauw University, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Men, Calvin at Trine, 11 a.m.

Women, Calvin at Trine, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Alma (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.

Women, Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Trine at NCAA Automatic Qualifier No. 1 (Wuskowhan Players Club in West Olive, Mich.), 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.