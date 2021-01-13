AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new death of a DeKalb County resident who was infected with COVID-19 and 14 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The person who died was more than 60 years old. No further information about the death will be released, the department said.
A total of 72 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COViD-19, including four so far in January.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,337 since the start of the pandemic and 327 in the first 13 days of January. This month’s average of 25 new cases per day is below the December average of 34 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; none between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; four who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
It has been six days since anyone over the age of 80 has been diagnosed as a new patient.
