FORT WAYNE — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wants to see Allen County raise the innkeepers tax to 8%. The group’s president, Herb Hernandez, spoke July 18 on behalf of the group at Allen County Council’s public hearing. The 80-member chamber, which has 25% of its members in the restaurant business, wants to see that 1 percentage point increase, Hernandez said.
The members are in favor because “the guests who stay at our hotels eat at our members’ restaurants,” he said.
It is a consumption tax and a user tax that he believes would be paid mostly by corporations that have employees staying in Fort Wayne and “they are accustomed to paying that charge,” he said.
Because the money will be earmarked for Fort Wayne tourism, the chamber’s members would also benefit their businesses through marketing of their restaurants.
The rate has been 7% for 10 years and hotels continue to locate here despite the tax, he said.
Council had the measure on its agenda for a vote, but decided to table it after public comments and a presentation by Visit Fort Wayne.
Visit Fort Wayne, the local tourism bureau, has pushed for the increase for the last few years. The money from the increase is estimated at $750,000.
Gary Shearer is president and CEO of PHP and a longtime board member and past president of Visit Fort Wayne. He has chaired the income tax committee that promoted an increase in the tax. In 2013 the board created goals: expanding Visit Fort Wayne’s marketing reach to attract more national conventions; making Allen County an adaptive sports capital of the Midwest, expanding marketing and advertising in the leisure travel market, such as the library’s genealogy research department, and doing market research to measure its advertising campaigns’ effectiveness.
The increase has support from Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Greater Fort Wayne, the city of Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana Hospitality Association.
“Fort Wayne (is) the second largest city in Indiana, but we, Visit Fort Wayne, have the eighth largest budget in the state of Indiana,” Shearer said. “We’re behind cities like Evansville and Columbus.”
Compared to other cities that Visit Fort Wayne competes with for conventions, “we rank nearly last,” Shearer said. “And we have less than 25% of the budget of a place like Grand Rapids (Michigan),” he said.
Shearer pointed out that 10 hotels either have opened or will open in Allen County.
The foundation has raised less than $100,000 which is earmarked for research.
Randy Brown is general manager of the Allen County Memorial Coliseum. Visit FW and the coliseum have successfully bid on a variety of events, but they often require a financial commitment from the city, including those for the Gold Wing riders motorcycle event, the NCAA Division III Men’s semifinal tournament in March and the women’s NCAA Division 1 regional this march.
“More and more event sponsors are looking to communities to provide financial incentives as part of an event bid in order to be awarded the event,” Brown said.
Those events have a large economic impact on the community. The coliseum had a $1 million impact last year, Brown said.
This fall, they’ll be looking at bidding on NCAA events for the next 6-8 years, which will take money, and the competition is fierce for national and regional events, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.