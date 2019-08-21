Fiesta Fort Wayne celebrates Latino and Hispanic cultures, but allows members to share their sense of family, said organizer Fernando Zapari.
The Aug. 17 event at Headwaters Park included food, Spanish-language and salsa music, vendors and businesses taking applications.
Suzi Eberle sat at a table for Rea Magnet Wire with her mother, Tiva. They, like a few other businesses, had job applications.
Participants came from a variety of backgrounds: El Salvadoran, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Chilean and Mexican.
Visitors from all cultures were welcomed.
“I think it’s important for us to tell the public that we’re family people,” said Zapari, publisher of Spanish-language El Mexicano newspaper, which carries news from Latin and Hispanic communities all over the world. “We’re people of love, and love Fort Wayne. ... And that we want them to come celebrate with us, because this is what America looks like. Right here. When people talk about diversity, this is diversity.” As you can see we have the MLK Club represented here. We have Fort Wayne Community Schools. We have so many people here present.”
