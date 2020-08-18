BUTLER — Moving into the second year of a program is usually better than the first.
In the first year, players and coaches are adjusting to each other. New drills may be implemented and communication needs to be worked out before everything falls into place.
Second-year Eastside volleyball coach Kent Mitchell likes what he has seen thus far as the team works to improve upon last season’s 5-24 record.
“The progress from last year to this has been good,” Mitchell said. “Last year, the players had to learn the drills, intensity level in practice and my personality.
“This year, they know the drills, the way I run a practice and what the expectation is as far as speed of training and the culture of the environment we want to create in the gym. Their volleyball IQ has also improved.”
Two players graduated from last year’s team, setter Jessi Gerke, now at Huntington University, and outside hitter Erika Brock.
Gerke led the team with 312 assists and shared the team lead with 29 serving aces. Brock was third on the team in kills and blocks.
McKenna Elzey is the lone senior on the 2020 squad and brings a solid work ethic to every practice. In addition to Elzey, Mitchell said junior setter Skyelar Kessler leads by example. Kessler had 172 assists last season.
Junior Mataya Bireley and sophomore Eleanor Neumann return, finishing 1-2 in kills last year. Neumann led the team with 133 kills and Bireley was close behind with 123. They also ranked in the top five in digs. Neumann was fourth on the team with 27 aces.
Sophomore Paige Franz led the team with 441 digs last year, including a school-record 42 in a match, and tied for the team lead with 29 serving aces.
The varsity roster includes juniors Whittney Pfefferkorn, Josie Richman and Madi Snyder, sophomores Kya Blomeke, Morgan Brooks, Jasmine Dircksen, Allison Hoffelder and Zoe McBride.
“My coaching philosophy is that everyone should be a leader,” Mitchell said. “There will be times in practice and games where each of them will have to show leadership skills to help their team. We are not individual players, we are a team.”
What the Blazer coach likes most about his team is their work ethic. “They have a passion to improve and a great work ethic,” he said. “They want to help each other improve for the team. The Eastside volleyball team has improved in every area from last year because they have bought into the idea it is a collective process of improving daily.”
With so many players returning with experience, Mitchell and assistant coach Ty Bianski can call out a drill and the players get right into it. The upperclassmen, Mitchell said, are teaching the incoming freshmen the drills, which transitions into more time to practice while building camaraderie.
“My personal goal is for this group to improve daily, and for them to build memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Mitchell said. “Our team goal is to compete in every match and put ourselves in a position to win. To win a sectional is always a program goal.”
The team’s opening match at Fairfield, set for Aug. 15, was postponed due to Elkhart County health officials restricting extracurricular activities until Aug. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fairfield match will take place Saturday, Sept. 19.
Eastside’s first match is Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Woodlan. East Allen County Schools are limiting attendance to two parents or guardians for all home volleyball matches. The Blazers’ first home match is Wednesday, Sept. 2 against Heritage.
