ALBION — Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon committed to playing basketball at Manchester University on Wednesday afternoon.
Lemmon drew interest from other NCAA Division III programs as well as some NAIA programs. However, Lemmon is looking forward to being a part of what coach Nate Conley is trying to build at Manchester, an NCAA Division III program in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“They have great coaches, great guys,” Lemmon said. “When I stepped on campus, it clicked right away with the community and the people there. There’s help everywhere and they set you up to succeed.”
“They’ve struggled the past few years, but I’m excited and look forward to the opportunity. It’s easy to go straight into a winning program, but there are also steps leading up to that. That’s the fun part of it.”
Manchester was 8-16 last season, including 7-10 in the HCAC. Prairie Heights graduate Brandon Christlieb led the Spartans last season with 18 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and was picked to the All-HCAC Second Team. But he transferred away.
The Spartans were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team HCAC. They opened their season with a 78-67 loss at Trine Tuesday night.
More production will be expected from Lemmon this season at Central Noble after some big graduation losses from a team that was the Class 2A state runner-up, including one of the state’s top players in Connor Essegian, who is playing at Wisconsin. Forward Logan Gard and swingman Ryan Schroeder are both playing at Trine.
Lemmon is the Cougars’ leading scorer returning. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game last season.
“We’ll be a lot more balanced,” Lemmon said. “We’ll share the ball and have a lot of trust in each other on defense. We need the energy and need to be gritty.”
CN will open its season at home on Nov. 23 against Canterbury.
