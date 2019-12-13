Though America’s version of Santa Claus seems to have been accepted throughout the world, many countries across the world have their own legends and still cling to gnome-like characters that fit their own seasonal traditions.
In Italy, for instance, La Befana is the one who brings gifts to children. She’s an old, poor woman who, as the legend goes, was sweeping her doorstep when the wise men stopped on their way to Bethlehem. Instead of following them, she stayed home and later regretted her decision. Now she travels endlessly searching for the baby Jesus. She arrives with gifts on Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany.
Weihnachtsmann (Christmas Man) makes his first appearance to German children on Dec. 6 with sweets at the feast of St. Nicholas. He makes a second appearance Christmas Eve with gifts for good children. In some parts of the country he’s accompanied by Knecht Rutrecht who punishes bad children and Christkindl, who rewards good children. The American term sometimes used for Santa Claus, Kriss Kringle, comes from Christkindl.
Julenisse is Norway’s equivalent of Santa. He’s a gnome-like creature who lives under the barn floor and comes out Christmas Eve to bring presents to children. They leave him a bowl of porridge with butter. If they forget, according to the legend, he’ll wreak havoc the coming year.
The only difference between our Santa and the French version, Pere Noel, is that he’s not married. He does, however, have little helpers who are known as Pre Fouettard. Their job is to determine which little boys and girls have been naughty and nice.
Santa, Australian style, looks, acts and dresses (even though it’s summer in Australia) just like the one who was dreamed up in the mid-1800s by American Dr. Clement C. Moore in his poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” The poem was later renamed “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.” There are a few differences, however. The biggest one is that his sleigh is not pulled by reindeer. Instead, he calls out to six boomers — kangaroos.
No matter whether it’s Santa Claus, Kriss Kringle, St. Nicholas the patron of children and young people, or some other representation, the benefactors are still the same — the children.
