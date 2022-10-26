TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Trine at Indiana, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Sectional Semifinals
Class 4A Sectional 19
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional 26
West Noble at Knox, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional 27
Garrett at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 35
Bishop Luers at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Manchester, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Trine at Stevenson (Md.), 3 p.m.
Men, Fredonia (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Calvin at Trine, 9:15 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Kick-Off Weekend (The Kube in Hammond), 6 p.m.
