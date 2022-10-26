TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Trine at Indiana, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP FOOTBALL

Sectional Semifinals

Class 4A Sectional 19

Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Sectional 26

West Noble at Knox, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Sectional 27

Garrett at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 35

Bishop Luers at Churubusco, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Manchester, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Trine at Stevenson (Md.), 3 p.m.

Men, Fredonia (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Calvin at Trine, 9:15 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Kick-Off Weekend (The Kube in Hammond), 6 p.m.

