HUNTINGTON — Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the boys varsity race in the Huntington North Invitational Saturday, finishing 5 kilometers in a new meet record time of 15 minutes, 22.8 seconds.
The Hornets were the top area boys team in a strong field in seventh place with 209 points. DeKalb was ninth with 234, West Noble was 11th with 252, and East Noble was 12th with 257 points.
In the girls’ race, East Noble finished seventh with 193, followed by DeKalb with 195. West Noble was 11th with 298 points, and Angola was 13th with 325.
The Hornets had the top area finisher as sophomore Gracynn Hinkley placed 11th at 19:43.2. Baron sophomore Lydia Bennett was 12th in 19:45, and Knight senior Mariah Maley was 15th in 20:19.3.
In the boys’ race, Steury finished a little less than 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Travis Hickner from Noblesville. Hickner finished in 15:32.7.
For Angola, freshman Sam Yarnell placed 46th in 17:57 and classmate Ollie Koch was 52nd in 18:15.5. Alex Kincannon was 54th in 18:21, and Alex Burney was 56th in 18:24.4.
DeKalb was led by senior Braeden McIntire, who finished 39th place in 17:35. Freshman Matthias Hefty was 43rd in 17:44.8, Landon Knowles was 49th in 18:05, Carter Van Gessel was 50th in 18:05.7, and freshman Will Haupert was 53rd in 18:18.6.
For West Noble, sophomores led the way as Grant Flora was 14th in 16:55.8 and Austin Cripe was 15th in 16:57.4. Junior Cameron Dupuy was 63rd in 18:47.1.
For East Noble, senior Wesley Potts placed 27th in 17:14.7 and junior Drew Sillaway was 34th at 17:25.8. Kyler Corbin finished 61st in 18:40.4, and Ian Torres was 64th in 18:47.9.
In the girls’ race, the Knights also had junior Erin Weng in 38th in 21:33, sophomore Rachel Becker in 41st in 21:45.4, senior Anna Becker in 42nd in 21:45.6, and Cady Smith in 57th place in 22:25.3.
For DeKalb, Bennett, Abby DeTray and Riley Winebrenner made a solid top three. The sophomore DeTray was 21st in 20:37 and the senior Winebrenner placed 23rd in 20:40.9.
Penelope Swift was 59th in 22:41.2, and Olivia Woodcox was 80th in 23:46.4.
For West Noble, senior Thalia Parson was 47th in 21:54.5 and classmate Megan Wallen finished 51st in 22:05.5. Ruby Clark was 60th in 22:43.9, and Erin Shoemaker was 64th in 22:59.9.
Also for Angola, freshman Riley Pepple placed 72nd in 23:30.7. Classmates Ava Budak (23:41.2) and Holly Schneider (23:41.8) were 77th and 78th respectively.
In other area action, Fremont hosted Lakewood Park in a dual meet. The Eagles finished in the top five spots to win the girls’ meet. The Panthers won the boys’ meet, and were led by overall race winner Cobin Moriarity in 18:49.
LPC won the meet as a whole, 48-57.
Colton White was third overall for the Panthers in 19:22, and Braeson Kruse was fifth in 20:44.
Danielle Lesser was top finishing Lakewood Park girl. She was 15th overall in 26:16 and was followed bhy teammate Sam Hartz in 26:28.
For Fremont, Carson McLatcher was second overall in 19:10, and Armani Guzman was fourth in 20:25.
The girls’ winner was Eagle Makayla Gumbel. She was ninth overall in 23:37 and was followed by teammate Natalie Gochenour in 10th in 24:17.
