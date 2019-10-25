FORT WAYNE — After discussing 30 changes to the proposed 2020 city of Fort Wayne budget over about 2½ hours, City Council approved $955,267 in cuts during the committee session.
Final approval was given to the budget during regular session. The vote was 8-1, with Jason Arp, R-4th, opposing. As originally proposed, the city budget was $180.8 million.
Many of the proposed cuts were made by Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who also is chair of the Finance Committee. Jehl withdrew several of his proposed cuts, saying he made them at least in part to facilitate discussion.
Among the cuts that passed were:
Council denied the Department of Weights and Measures’ request to hire another person, and also cut $1,000 for a seminar fee and $2,560 related to truck expenses for a total cut of $76,367.
Arp proposed three cuts to the City Council budget; one passed. A cut of $4,500 for mileage was made, but his proposal to cut $5,400 for cell phones and $4,000 for travel expenses failed.
Arp also suggested cutting $125,000 from CEDIT that goes to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “I think it would be better for government to stay out of economic development,” he said, citing Hong Kong as an example.
John Sampson, CEO of the regional partnership, came to the table and said the 11 counties all work together for the benefit of neighboring counties. “The city of Fort Wayne needs the region as much as the region needs the city,” he said. The cut failed.
A proposal by Jehl, however, to cut $500,000 from CEDIT for streetscapes, did pass.
Council also approved cutting $55,000 in outside legal fees, noting “the city has an entire legal department.”
Cindy Joyner, director of Community Development, said a lot of projects require legal expertise the city legal staff doesn’t have, such as tax breaks for businesses. “So we can pay money to give away tax abatements,” Jehl said.
Jehl also sought — and council approved — dropping $80,000 out of the budget that was earmarked for contingency for building repairs that can’t be anticipated. Garry Morr, city controller, said the city has 80 buildings that it has to maintain. City property manager Dan Brenner and Morr both said you cannot know when a building will be damaged due to weather incidents, such as heavy rain, or when something fails in a building and needs to be repaired immediately. However, they didn’t persuade council to leave the $80,000 in the budget.
Council will not meet the next two weeks. Members don’t meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month (Oct. 29) and won’t meet on Election Day (Nov. 5).
At the next meeting, Nov. 12, members are expected to take up the appointments to the newly reorganized Fire Merit Board.
