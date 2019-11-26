BOYS BASKETBALL
VARSITY & RESERVE
Nov. 30;@ DeKalb;6 p.m.
Dec. 7;BRYAN, OH;1 p.m.
Dec. 10 BELLMONT;6 p.m.
Dec. 14;* PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;6 p.m.
Dec. 17;LAKEWOOD PARK (reserves);4:45 p.m.
Dec. 17;LAKEWOOD PARK;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20;* @ Lakeland;6 p.m.
Dec. 21;HICKSVILLE, OH;1 p.m.
Jan. 3;* @ West Noble;6 p.m.
Jan. 4;@ Heritage;6 p.m.
Jan. 10;* @ Fairfield;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14-18;NECC tournament;6 p.m.
Jan. 18;RESERVE TOURNAMENT;9 a.m.
Jan. 24;CENTRAL NOBLE (reserves);5 p.m.
Jan. 24;* CENTRAL NOBLE;8 p.m.
Jan. 28;* FREMONT;6 p.m.
Jan. 31;* WESTVIEW;6 p.m.
Feb. 3;@ Edgerton, OH;6 p.m.
Feb. 6;* @ Hamilton;6 p.m.
Feb. 14;* GARRETT;6 p.m.
Feb. 15;ADAMS CENTRAL;6 p.m.
Feb. 18;@ Woodlan;6 p.m.
Feb. 21;* @ Angola;6 p.m.
Feb. 28;* ‘BUSCO;6 p.m.
Mar. 3-7;Sectional @ Westview;6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH
(Home games played at Butler Elementary School unless otherwise noted)
Dec. 2;‘BUSCO;5 p.m.
Dec. 9;@ Hamilton (seventh-grade only);5 p.m.
Dec. 12;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Dec. 14;West Noble tournament;9 a.m.
Dec. 16;EDGERTON, OH;5 p.m.
Dec. 17;@ Fremont;5 p.m.
Jan. 7;CENTRAL NOBLE;5 p.m.
Jan. 13;@ East Noble;5 p.m.
Jan. 15 ;@ Prairie Heights;5 p.m.
Jan. 16;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Jan. 21-25;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
SIXTH-GRADE
(Home games played at Butler Elementary School unless otherwise noted)
Nov. 26;CENTRAL NOBLE;5 p.m.
Dec. 4;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Dec. 5;@ Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Dec. 9 ;@ Hamilton;5 p.m.
Dec. 11;@ DeKalb;5 p.m.
Dec. 19;‘BUSCO;5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VARSITY & RESERVE
Nov. 27;@ Hamilton (reserves only);6 p.m.
Dec. 3;WOODLAN;6 p.m.
Dec. 7;* @ Garrett;6 p.m.
Dec. 11;* ‘BUSCO;6 p.m.
Dec. 13;* @ Prairie Heights;6 p.m.
Dec. 16;@ Edon, OH (varsity only);6 p.m.
Dec. 17;LAKEWOOD PARK (varsity only);6 p.m.
Dec. 21;* @ Lakeland;6 p.m.
Dec. 23;@ Edon, OH (reserve only) ;6 p.m.
Dec. 28;South Adams tournament (varsity);10 a.m.
Jan. 7;@ DeKalb;6 p.m.
Jan. 10;* @ Fairfield;6 p.m.
Jan. 14-18;NECC tournament;6 p.m.
Jan. 18;Reserve tournament @ Fremont;10 a.m.
Jan. 21;* WEST NOBLE;6 p.m.
Jan. 24;CENTRAL NOBLE (reserves);5 p.m.
Jan. 24;* CENTRAL NOBLE;6 p.m.
Jan. 30;HERITAGE;6 p.m.
Feb. 1;* @ Westview;6 p.m.
Feb. 4-8 ;Sectional @ Bluffton;6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH
(Home games played at Butler Elementary School unless otherwise noted)
Jan. 6;HICKSVILLE, OH;5 p.m.
Jan. 20;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Jan. 21;HAMILTON;5 p.m.
Jan. 25;Hamilton tournament;9 a.m.
Jan. 28;@ Garrett;5 p.m.
Jan. 30;‘BUSCO;5 p.m.
Feb. 1;Garrett tournament;8:30 a.m.
Feb. 4;@ Westview;5 p.m.
Feb. 8;@ Blackhawk;9 a.m.
Feb. 10;@ Fremont;5 p.m.
Feb. 12;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 20;WEST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Feb. 25;@ Central Noble;5 p.m.
Mar. 2;ANGOLA;5:30 p.m.
Mar. 5;@ Hamilton;5 p.m.
Mar. 9-13;NECC tournament;5 p.m.
SIXTH-GRADE
(Home games played at Butler Elementary School unless otherwise noted)
Jan. 20;@ ‘Busco;5 p.m.
Jan. 22;@ Hamilton;5 p.m.
Feb. 1;Fremont tournament;9 a.m.
Feb. 5;@ Central Noble;5 p.m.
Feb. 10;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 12;@ Garrett;5 p.m.
Feb. 13;@ Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Feb. 17;DEKALB;5 p.m.
Feb. 18;BLACKHAWK;5 p.m.
Feb. 24;HAMILTON;5 p.m.
Feb. 26;@ Fremont;5 p.m.
Mar. 2 ANGOLA;4:30 p.m.
VARSITY WRESTLING
Nov. 30;Wawasee Invitational;9 a.m.
Dec. 3;* @ Fairfield;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 7;* NECC Super Dual @ Lakeland;9 a.m.
Dec. 11;@ FW North Side;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 19;WOODLAN;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21;Carroll Super Dual;8:30 a.m.
Dec. 27;Tri-State Border Wars @ Defiance, OH;9 a.m.
Dec. 28 ;Tri-State Border Wars @ Defiance, OH;9 a.m.
Jan. 7;* FREMONT;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11;New Haven Invitational;9 a.m.
Jan. 16;* @ Angola;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21;BLUFFTON;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23;@ Westview (reserves);5 p.m.
Jan. 25;NECC meet @ West Noble;9 a.m.
Feb. 1 ;Sectional @ Carroll;8 a.m.
Feb. 8;Regional @ Carroll;TBA
Feb. 15;Semi-state @ Fort Wayne ;TBA
Feb. 21;State finals – first round – @ Indianapolis;TBA
Feb. 22;State finals @ Indianapolis ;TBA
JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING
Feb. 6 ;@ Westview with Fairfield;5 p.m.
Feb. 10;LAKELAND ;5 p.m.
Feb. 12;MAPLE CREEK ;5 p.m.
Feb. 17;@ Fremont ;5 p.m.
Feb. 18;@ Woodlan;5 p.m.
Feb. 20;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 27;@ Central Noble ;5 p.m.
Feb. 29;West Noble Invitational ;9 a.m.
Mar. 2;DEKALB;5 p.m.
Mar. 7 ;West Noble Invitational ;9 a.m.
Mar. 10;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Mar. 13;NECC meet @ West Noble;5:30 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BOWLING
Dec. 2;against Angola @ Auburn;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 ;against Central Noble @ Garrett;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;against DeKalb @ Angola;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;Conference meet @ Butler;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 9;Team sectional @ Garrett ;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 12;Singles sectional @ Auburn;Noon
Jan. 18;Regionals @ Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne;TBA
Jan. 25;Semi-state @ Chippewa Bowl, South Bend;TBA
Feb. 1;State finals @ Championship Lanes, Anderson;TBA
VARSITY GIRLS BOWLING
Dec. 2;against East Noble @ Angola;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;against Garrett @ Garrett ;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;against DeKalb @ Angola;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;Conference meet @ Butler ;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 9;Team sectional @Garrett;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 12;Singles sectional @ Auburn;Noon
Jan. 18;Regionals @ Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne ;TBA
Jan. 25;Semi-state @ Chippewa Bowl, South Bend;TBA
Feb. 1;State finals @ Championship Lanes, Anderson;TBA
