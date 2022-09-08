COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at Kyle Campbell Invitational, Marshall, Mich. (The Medalist), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Heidelberg at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Rumble in the Fort (The Plex, Fort Wayne), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Trine at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hiram at Trine (MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament), 7 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
DeKalb at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Erie-Mason (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.
