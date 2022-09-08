COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine at Kyle Campbell Invitational, Marshall, Mich. (The Medalist), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Heidelberg at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Rumble in the Fort (The Plex, Fort Wayne), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY

Trine at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Hiram at Trine (MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament), 7 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

DeKalb at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Garrett, 7 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.

West Noble at Angola, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Erie-Mason (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.