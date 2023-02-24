TODAY
PREP BASKETBALL
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana at Purdue, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIAA Tournament championship game at Hope, Hope College Athletic on YouTube, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway, California, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.
