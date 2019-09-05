COLUMBIA CITY — Gerald Tyrrell Sr., 54, of Columbia City, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 in Whitley County Circuit Court to one count of dealing in a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15. In exchange for the plea three other charges against him were dropped.
A Claypool man has been sentenced for dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Three other charges were dropped against Paul Ruckman, 35. Judge Matthew Rentschler sentenced him to six years in jail with three years suspended and 133 days of jail credit. He is scheduled to be released July 14, 2021.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 17 and 18 for Noah J. Graham in Whitley Circuit Court. Graham, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested June 26 by the Columbia City Police Department and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Kayla Weber, 33, of Columbia City, residing in the Noble County Jail, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, in Whitley Circuit Court Aug. 26.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
A man who pleaded guilty to one count of child molesting, a Level 3 felony, was sentenced Aug. 19 in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Beau Spaw, 21, of Winona Lake, will be incarcerated for 11 years, with two years suspended, but he will be on probation during that time.
He was arrested Feb. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. Two other child molesting charges against him were dropped.
During his sentencing hearing his mother spoke in his defense, and said he could live with her.
Judge Matthew Rentschler was not inclined to show leniency, saying, “this is a heinous crime.” He told Spaw he had “violated the trust of this child.”
Spaw has remained in the Whitley County Jail since his arrest.
Chantra A. Lopez Pao of Oregon, Ill., pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, On Aug. 19. Two other charges were dropped. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30.
