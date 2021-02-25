Hamilton camp

Children frolic at summer camp at Double H Farms in Hamilton.

Hamilton at a Glance

Population: 1,532

Education: Hamilton Schools

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager

Police: Town Marshal

Fire: Hamilton Fire Department

Health: Cameron Community Memorial Hospital

Utilities: Water: Town of Hamilton, Sewer: Hamilton Lake Conservancy District, Electric: American Electric Power, Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Phone: Frontier, Cable TV and Internet: Mediacom, HughesNet, Verizon and Frontier

Parks: Gnagy Park, Fish Creek Nature Trail

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 900 S. Wayne St.

Police: P: 488-3721

Fire: P: 488-2311 A: 7760 S. Wayne St.

Post Office: P: 488-2812 A: 399 E. Bellefontaine Road Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. M-F, 9-11 a.m. Sat

Hospital: P: (260) 665-2141 or (800) 942-9583 A: 416 E. Maumee St.

Recycling/Compost Center: Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.

Meetings

Town Council: 1st Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Town Hall

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.