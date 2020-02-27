Commissioners
William Hartman, president; Donald Grogg and Jacqueline Rowan.
They meet Mondays at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Court, on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. They may be reached through the auditor’s office.
Phone: 925-2362
County Drainage Board
Meets Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse
County Council
Meets the first Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse.
Members are Richard Ring, president; and Marty Grimm, Eldonna “Donna” King, Robert Krafft, William VanWye, Dave Yarde and Amy Demske.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.