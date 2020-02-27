Commissioners

William Hartman, president; Donald Grogg and Jacqueline Rowan.

They meet Mondays at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Court, on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. They may be reached through the auditor’s office.

Phone: 925-2362

County Drainage Board

Meets Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse

County Council

Meets the first Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse.

Members are Richard Ring, president; and Marty Grimm, Eldonna “Donna” King, Robert Krafft, William VanWye, Dave Yarde and Amy Demske.

