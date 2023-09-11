PREP GIRLS GOLF

Garrett, Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.

Angola, Central Noble and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

NECC Tournament first round

Garrett at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

NECC Tournament, first round, Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.

DeKalb at Bellmont, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Central Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Westview at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Garrett, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Defiance (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Franklin at Trine, 4:30 p.m.

