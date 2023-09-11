PREP GIRLS GOLF
Garrett, Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Central Noble and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament first round
Garrett at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament, first round, Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Central Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Westview at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Garrett, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Defiance (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Franklin at Trine, 4:30 p.m.
