Nothing is as American as the game of baseball.

The great thing about the sport of baseball is that it can be as much fun to watch as it is to play.
If you are a baseball fan, you can wile away the hours watching your favorite team, whether it is a farm team or a Major League franchise.
And when you tire of that, you can play a pickup game with friends at the park down the street, or watch your kids and grandkids play Little League at the local ball field.
Baseball Road Trip
If you are planning a grand summer getaway, you can even make baseball the star of the show.
You can roam from town to town and city to city, taking in a baseball came at every stop along the way. Or you can retrace the roots of famous baseball movies like Field of Dreams and Bull Durham, stopping at each landmark made famous in those films.
If your traveling companions are baseball lovers, they are sure to have the time of their lives on your summer road trip.
Minor Leagues
If you want to stay a little closer to home, you could delight your family members with season tickets to the minor league baseball team in your area.
Minor league baseball provides an economical alternative to the majors, and you can spend one enjoyable day at the ballpark after another watching future stars perform and picking the players you think are destined for the big time.
Tickets for minor-league games are typically far less expensive than the major leagues, and you can often get a closer look at the action. And the talent level is phenomenal, with players that are both former and future major-league athletes.
Get Involved
You can also enjoy the sport a little more up close and personal by joining a local baseball team or forming one of your own.
For the price of a bat, a glove, a helmet and a few other pieces of equipment, you can enjoy a summer time filled with fun and adventure.
Unlike many other sports, getting started in the sport of baseball does not have to break the bank. You can start out as simple as you want, with all the equipment you need available for a reasonable price.
As you get more serious about the sport, you can purchase better gear, but you can get started with very little money.
Baseball is the perfect sport for your kids and grandkids as well, since the sport promotes teamwork and cooperation, and helps the kids be part of something bigger than themselves.
Playing baseball is also great exercise, and a great way to get the kids outdoors for some sunshine and good times.
Whether you want to play the game or just watch the professionals do what they do best, baseball is truly a great sport.
You can spend one afternoon watching your grandson hit a grand slam at the local Little League game, and the next night hitting a home run of your own at your local pickup game.
It’s a summer classic.
