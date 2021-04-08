PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakewood Park at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Bluffton at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Bellmont at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Wauseon (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Hope: Trine vs. Alma, 2 p.m.; Trine vs. Hope, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Kalamazoo at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Women, Trine at Alma, 6:30 p.m.
MCVL Men’s Tournament semifinal, Trine at Fontbonne (Mo.), 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.