TODAY
PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPNEWS, 8:55 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FASL: Manchester City at Everton, CBSSN, 9:55 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla., ESPNU, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Navy at UCF, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Michigan, ABC, WBET (1230 AM, 99.7 FM), noon
Indiana at Michigan St., BTN, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, WJR-AM 760, noon
UConn at Army, CBSSN, noon
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPN, noon
Yale at Harvard, ESPNU, noon
TCU at Baylor, Fox, noon
Northwestern at Purdue, FS1, noon
Oregon St. at Arizona, ESPN2, 2:15 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, NBC, Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
S. Alabama at Southern Miss., NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, Fox, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., FS1, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, CBS, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Missouri, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, Fox, 8 p.m.
UAB at LSU, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, FS2, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., FS1, 9:45 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Butler, FS2, 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at Ottawa, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Philadelphia, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, NBAtv, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin at Penn St., BTN, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Charleston Classic, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS, 10:30 a.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.
Jersey Mike’s Classic, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN, noon
Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Championship Uncasville, Conn., ESPN, 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Charleston Classic, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.
Jersey Mike’s Classic, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
Continental Tire Main Event, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at UConn, FS1, 5 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana in Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 5 p.m.; BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Continental Tire Main Event, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar, FS1, 11 a.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon
NFL FOOTBALL
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, WBET-FM 99.3, WCSR-FM 92.1, noon
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon; CBS, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, Fox, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at LA Chargers, NBC, 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NC State at UConn, FS1, 1 p.m.
South Carolina at Stanford, ABC, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Purdue at Nebraska, BTN, 1 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament, Championship, Dover, Del., ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla., NBC, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament Championship, Storrs, Conn., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Delaware at Maine, NBAtv, 3 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
FIH WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, Group B match, England vs. Iran, FS1, 8 a.m.
FIFA World Cup, Group A match, Senegal vs. Netherlands, Fox, 11 a.m.
FIFA World Cup, Group B match, United States vs. Wales, Fox, 2 p.m.
FIFA World Cup, Group C match, Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, FS1, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, ESPN2, noon
Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maui Invitational quarterfinal, Texas Tech vs. Creighton, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Arkansas, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal, Georgia Tech vs. Utah, FS1, 6 p.m.
Empire Classic semifinal, Syracuse vs. Richmond, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal, Mississippi State vs. Marquette, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational quarterfinal, Ohio State vs. San Diego State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Empire Classic semifinal, St. John’s vs. Temple, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational quarterfinal, Cincinnati vs. Arizona, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
