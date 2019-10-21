FORT WAYNE — The Northeast 8 Conference announced its selections for its all-conference teams on Sunday.
Leo led the NE8 with a 7-0 conference record on the season. The Lions had four players selected to the NE8 1st-Team: Brooke Smith, Nevaeh Shugart, Ryan Rednour and Belle Hogan.
Other members of the 1st-Team All-Conference squad were: Rachel McBride (Bellmont), Morgan Robrock (Huntington North), Emily Cordray (New Haven), Sophie Krull (Bellmont) and Ava Doster (New Haven).
Bellmont finished second overall with a 6-1 record, followed by New Haven (5-2), Huntington North (4-3), Columbia City (2-5), East Noble (2-5), Norwell (1-6) and DeKalb (1-6).
Members of the 2nd-Team All-Conference squad were: Leo’s Erika Dimond, New Haven’s TeChiya Jackson, Columbia City’s Sydney Boroff, East Noble’s Alexis Kirchner, DeKalb’s Paige Pettis, Norwell’s Breann Barger, Bellmont’s Sarah Noonan and Liz Scheumann, and Huntington North’s Taylor Reust and Mia Garner.
Six were given Honorable Mention status: Morgan Richison (Huntington North), Naomi Rubrake (Columbia City), Taylor Creed (New Haven), Hope Moring (DeKalb), Kylie Garton (East Noble) and Kenlee Stoppenhagen (Norwell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.