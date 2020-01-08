Boys Basketball Jordan makes debut in Churubusco victory
WOODBURN — Landen Jordan had 23 points and 12 rebounds in his Churubusco debut to lead the Eagles to an 87-67 victory at Woodlan Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-8 Jordan was one of four Churubusco players scoring in double figures. Hunter Perlich had 21 points. Jackson Paul had 15 points and 10 assists, and Luke McClure added 13 points.
The Eagles are 3-4 and will travel to Fremont Friday. The Warriors fell to 4-4.
Girls Basketball
Prairie Heights Panthers prevail at BronsonBRONSON, Mich. — Prairie Heights defeated Bronson 54-20 in a non-conference contest Wednesday night.
The Panthers (9-7) led 13-2 after one quarter and 25-8 at the half.
Alexis German paced Heights with 24 points and seven assists. Alayna Boots had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kyler Hall added eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Kennedy Kugler and Trevyn Terry also had six rebounds each.
