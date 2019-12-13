College Volleyball Bears end Purdue women’s season in regional semifinals
WACO, Texas — The season came to an end for Purdue’s women’s volleyball team Friday afternoon, losing to top-ranked Baylor in a regional semifinal match on the Bears’ home court of the Ferrell Center. The scores were 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Marieke Van der Mark had 16 kills and Hannah Lockin had 49 assists for the Bears (28-1). Gia Milana added 13 kills. Milana was the Michigan Miss Volleyball in 2015 and a teammate of Garrett’s Taylor Smith at Maryland in 2016 and 2017.
Caitlyn Newton had 19 kills, Marissa Hornung had 15 digs and Hayley Bush had 41 assists and six digs for the Boilermakers, who finished 24-8.
Freshman Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble High graduate who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, played in all four sets for Purdue and had three digs.
Prep Swimming Knights sweep Saints
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won both duals with Bishop Dwenger Thursday night at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The girls’ score was 110-73 and the boys’ score was 114-66.
In the girls’ meet, Corinne Wells won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke for the Knights. Delaney Dentler won the 100 freestyle, and Paige Anderson was first in the 100 breaststroke. East Noble placed first in all three relays.
In the boys’ meet, Austin Fortman won the 50 and 100 freestyle races for EN. The Knights finished first in all three relays and also had firsts from Owen Fleck in diving, Kyler Corbin in the 200 freestyle, Ryan Wells in the 500 freestyle and Sam Sibert in the 100 breaststroke.
Prep Wrestling Chargers too much for Fairfield Falcons, 60-21
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Fairfield 60-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday night. Jose Cervantes (145 points), Gustavo Taylor (152), Shayne Tierney (160), Peter Bradley (170), Chris Leitch (182), Kevin Lara (220) and Jeremyah James (285) had pins for the Chargers.
West Noble 60, Fairfield 21
106 — Tristen Sherman (WN) won by forfeit. 113 — Ryan Keller (FF) pinned Gage Wroblewski, :53. 120 — Brandon Kauffman (FF) dec. Jose Mata 7-4. 126 — Joseph Senn (FF) won by forfeit. 132 — Jonathan Ortiz (FF) pinned Logan Martinez-Smith, 1:43. 138 — Kyler Brown (WN) won by forfeit. 145 — Jose Cervantes (WN) pinned Hayden Yoder, 3:38. 152 — Gustavo Taylor (WN) pinned Adrian Verdu, 1:05. 160 — Shayne Tierney (WN) pinned Hjordan Templeman, 1:01. 170 — Peter Bradley (WN) pinned Johnathan Estep, 1:01. 182 — Chris Leitch (WN) pinned Colton Johnson, :19. 195 — Chastin Lang (WN) won by forfeit. 220 — Kevin Lara (WN) pinned Branyon Schrock, 2:36. 285 — Jeremyah James (WN) pinned Mike Stout, 1:04.
