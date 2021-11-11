INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb’s agriscience/agribusiness department was successful at the FFA national convention held in Indianapolis Oct. 27-30. Indiana has over 12,600 FFA members and there are 669,989 members nationally. FFA members competed at the six-county local level to qualify to compete at the state level. Winning state, the FFA member advanced through a national screening committee allowing only the best in the nation to compete at the national convention.
In the business area, the team of Sydney Hefty, Nate Fillenwarth, Matthias Hefty and C. Isaac Schweitzer competed in agricultural sales. The national team was to represent Merck Animal Health and sell a variety of animal worming products. The team completed a national test and a team sales scenario. In their one-on-one sales presentation, the students had to determine the needs of the customer and then complete a sale. The team received a gold ranking, placing eighth in the nation. Sydney Hefty and Fillenwarth placed in the gold ranking and Matthias Hefty and Schweitzer placed in the silver ranking.
In the area of agriscience, the team of Issac Schweitzer and Logen Brand placed second in the nation in the area of power, structural and technical systems division 4; Sydney Hefty placed third in division 5; Matthias Hefty placed sixth in division 3; Kalyn Heffley and Carlie Taylor received a bronze placing in the area of animal systems division 6; Fillenwarth received a bronze ranking in his area of animal systems division 3; and Olivia Rigby received a bronze ranking in plant systems division 3.
Record keeping is also stressed in agriculture classes. Individuals can submit their leadership and financial records on their Supervised Agriculture Experience.
Gabe Hefty received a national silver award in the area of forestry production. He also received the American Agriscience Degree, which is one of the top awards in FFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.