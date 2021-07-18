Sunday, June 27, Diane and I took a short road trip. Our first stop was at Brushwood United Methodist Church, which is located about seven miles north of Rensselaer, Indiana. The pastor was on vacation and one of the members, Merri Etta Stowers, was in charge of the service. She had chosen as her theme for the morning, “Caregivers and Those for Whom They Care.”
Merrie Etta started her message by pointing out that the Brushwood congregation consisted of caregivers and those for whom they cared. From her own personal experience she shared the pressures and demands of being a caregiver and the wear and tear it can take on one physically, emotionally, relationally and spiritually. Then Merrie Etta gave suggestions on how caregivers might care for themselves and how others might offer them support. She had gotten much of the material for the service and her message from Presbyterian Health Network, resources for Caregiver Sunday, Nov. 10, 2012.
The Scripture lesson for the morning came from Matthew 11:28-30 (NIV). “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
One might describe caregivers as being yoked to those for whom they care. At times this responsibility can cause one to feel weary and heavy burdened. However, if one is also yoked to Jesus one can find the strength, fortitude and energy to carry the yoke of a caregiver.
Merrie Etta ended her message, “In closing Dr. David Jeremiah has said we have two options while going through a trial; we can grow bitter, or we can grow better. If God is your caregiver, you can grow better.” Earlier she had quoted from Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”
Life has a way of creating situations which become a new normal. They can come as a result of illness, natural disaster, accidents, decisions that have unintended consequences, or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time. While in many cases we have little choice over what happens, we do have a great deal of choice of how we respond. More importantly, how we choose to respond could well impact the severity and effect of the new normal. A new normal can either make us bitter or better. The choice is up to us.
A critical factor in not becoming bitter when a new normal occurs is not facing them alone. Merrie Etta’s son has seizures. Over the years, the Brushwood church has been there to support her and her family. They did not have to face their new normal alone. One of the things that has been a comfort to all the families affected by the collapse of the condominium in Florida is the overwhelming support of people local and from around the world and how they have reached out to offer assistance, encouragement and their prayers.
Finally, we need never go to a new normal alone, for God is always with us. As Philippians 4:13 pointed out, we can do all things through God who strengthens us. A poem that has brought comfort to many is “Footprints.” It is a reminder when our yoke becomes heavy and we question if we can go on, Jesus carries us.
