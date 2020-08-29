INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has revealed the 10 winning photographers for the 2020 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler recognized the winners during the 2020 Celebration of Agriculture event at the Indiana Statehouse.
“From rural life to agricultural landscapes, these photographers were able to capture the essence of Indiana agriculture,” Crouch said. “I look forward to showcasing their photos this year.”
The winning photos were selected from hundreds of entries in four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“I am humbled to see these individuals using their unique talents to highlight the Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “It was a privilege honoring these photographers today at the Indiana Statehouse.”
The winning photos will be displayed throughout the year in the lieutenant governor’s business offices.
The photo contest winners for 2020:
Agritourism Category
• “Above the Fair” by Steve Bensing from Valparaiso
• “Know Your Time to Shine” by Tamara Shike from Terre Haute
Conservation Category
• “Out of Reach” by Penny Anglin from Ladoga
• “Sunset Flight“ by Jason Greene from Loogootee
Faces of Agriculture Category
• “Pollinator Protector” by Christina Newby from Greensburg
• “Passing the Torch” by Noah Poynter from Greencastle
On the Farm Category
• “Old Barn and Brilliant Sunset” by Chris Stofleth from Newburgh
• “Farmers Sunrise” by Felisha Hall from Oxford
Overall Category
• “Fresh Corn on the Cob” by Lyndsay Ploehn from Frankfort
• “Kiss a Frog” by Barbara Hatton from Greensburg
To view the winning photos, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/isda_gov/albums/72157715449436372.
Visit isda.in.gov to learn more about ISDA.
