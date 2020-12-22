LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners are turning up the heat in an attempt to find the owner of a South Milford property that’s been deemed in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance.
The commissioners approved a request from the county’s code enforcement officer asking that County Attorney Kurt Bachman step in and start legal proceedings against the homeowner for violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance. The home sits in the 7700 block of South S.R. 3.
The problem, according to the code enforcement officer, is that the homeowner apparently fled to Kentucky shortly after he first visited the property and has not responded to any attempts to resolve the problems found on the property. According to Bill Stewart, the code enforcement office, a garage on the property is filled with items he calls debris, and that piles of material found around the property are in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance. The people living at the home also have refused to speak to the code enforcement officer.
In other matters, the commissioners approved moving $200,000 from the county’s economic development fund to the highway department budget to help cover a $325,000 matching grant the state requires for the county to qualify for a $977,000 Community Crossing Grant. The state approved the county’s request for the money two weeks ago. The money will be used to rebuild two bridges, and to rebuild C.R. 250 east of Shipshewana. In order to qualify for the state money, the county is required to provide a 25% match.
Work on the bridges and the county road is expected to start early next year.
The commissioners also approved a new 2021 fuel agreement with Ceres Solutions, a local bulk fuel provider, to provide the county with fuel for its vehicles. The contract calls for Ceres to provide the county with unleaded gasoline for $1.84 a gallon, and diesel fuel for $1.96 a gallon.
The commissioners also approved purchasing three new battery backups for the county’s IT department. IT said last week, one of those devices that protects the county’s email system failed and needed to be replaced An inventory of the system suggested at least two other battery backups needed to be put in place. The cost to replace all three devices is slightly more than $6,000.
The commissioners also approved spending $1,685 to install a new HVAC system at the Ark Animal Shelter, as well as an additional $349 for the labor to install the system. The commissioners also approved spending $987 for repairs to the shelter’s office. Those invoices were paid for using money from the county’s Rainy Day Fund.
The commissioners also approved spending $56,000 of money from the sheriff’s office budget and an additional $48,000 of money from the county’s COVID fund to purchase 24 new handheld portable radios and 25 new in-car radios. The old radios are at the end of their life, and according to the department, no longer practical to repair or keep in service. The sheriff’s department is looking to update its entire radio system next year. LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos already has said the new handheld radios and in-car radios will work with a new radio system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.