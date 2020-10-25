Trick-or Treat Hours
Here are hours for tick-or-treating in area communities:
Tuesday, Oct. 27Healthy Halloween: special needs participants invited from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; everyone else invited 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., parking lot, YMCA of DeKalb County. Family-friendly event; all COVID policy regulations will be followed.
Thursday, Oct. 29Auburn: 6-8 p.m.
Downtown Auburn Business Association: 4-6 p.m.
Garrett Downtown Businesses 4-5 p.m.
Ligonier: 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31Albion: 5-7 p.m.
Angola: 5-7 p.m.
Ashley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Butler: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Butler Community Trunk or Treat drive-through: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Eastside Jr./Sr. High School
Cromwell: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fremont: 5-7 p.m.
Garrett: 5-7 p.m. in residential areas
Hamilton: 5-7 p.m.
Hudson: 5-7 p.m.
LaGrange: 5-8 p.m.
Orland: 5:30-7 p.m.
Shipshewana: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Spencerville: 5-6:30 p.m.
Spencerville Community Center Halloween party: 6:30-8 p.m.
St. Joe: 5-7 p.m.
Stroh: 5-7 p.m.
Wolcottville: 5-7 p.m.
Wolf Lake: 5-7 p.m.
