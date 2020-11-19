Girls Basketball
Jolloff’s 38 leads LPC past Southern Wells
PONETO — Senior guard Chloe Jolloff had 38 points to lead Lakewood Park to a 66-54 victory over Southern Wells Thursday evening.
Mackenzie Shepherd had 16 points and Jade Carnahan scored 10 for the Panthers, who won their fourth straight game.
Lakewood Park is 4-1. The Raiders are 0-2.
Churubusco downed by Fairfield
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 58-19 in the opening Northeast Corner Conference game for both teams on Thursday evening.
The Falcons (4-0, 1-0 NECC) led 32-8 at the half.
Bailey Willard had five three-pointers in her 21 points for Fairfield. She also had seven rebounds and two steals. Brooke Sanchez added 12 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Hailee Gaerte had six points for the Eagles (2-2, 0-1). Mariah Hosted had four points and 10 rebounds.
Girls Swimming EN opens with win
FORT WAYNE — East Noble opened its season Wednesday night by defeating Fort Wayne North Side 150-50 at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
The Knights won without seven varsity swimmers, largely due to COVID-19 quarantine. They still placed first in 11 events.
Freshmen Meagan Kabrich (200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle) and Dakota Rodgers (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle) won two events each. Lily Meyer was first in diving. East Noble had teams win all three relay races.
M.S. Basketball West Noble’s sixth grade “B” boys win
West Noble’s sixth grade “B” boys basketball team beat Wawasee 13-6 Thursday.
Ben Sprague, Kaden Clark and Trinton Henson had four points apiece for the Chargers. Henson also had 17 rebounds and five steals.
West Noble lost the “A” game 19-13. Henson also had 12 rebounds in this contest.
The Chargers had six points from Caleb Saggers, four from Brayden Limerick and three points from Aiden Replogle.
