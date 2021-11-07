Traffic stop results in seizure of 259 pounds of marijuana
HOWE — A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County Wednesday resulted in officers seizing a huge 259 pounds of marijuana from two Oregon residents.
Just after noon on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Toll Road Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck for a moving violation as it traveled eastbound in a construction zone near mile marker 120 on the Indiana Toll Road. The exit is about 1 mile west of the Howe/LaGrange exit.
During the traffic stop, a free-air sniff was conducted by a K-9 unit with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the Chevrolet was conducted after a positive alert by the K-9 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 259 pounds of suspected marijuana.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Carlos Silva Rivas, 28, and the passenger, Margarito Alvarez, 41, both of White City, Oregon, were both arrested for dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. They were incarcerated at the LaGrange County Jail.
Region receives over $13M in Community Crossing grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana cashed in in a big way on Wednesday, with more than $13.5 million in state Community Crossings road work grants given to six counties in the region.
In total, 23 local communities in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties received grants in the second disbursement of 2021, with a grand total of $13,526,989.40.
Allen County led local counties in terms of dollar amount, receiving about $2.75 million across four recipients, but Noble County was close behind with six local agencies awarded $2.735 million.
DeKalb County followed at $2.28 million, followed by LaGrange County at $2.13 million, Whitley County with $1.95 million and Steuben County at $1.67 million.
Community Crossings grants are typically doled out twice per year, with communities eligible to receive up to $1 million per year, every year since the program’s founding in 2016. Rural communities have to provide a 25% match toward their award amount, while larger counties and municipalities have a 50/50 matching requirement.
“Community Crossings continues to have a transformative effect on communities across Indiana” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The partnership between the state and local governments is empowering Hoosier cities, towns and counties to invest more and take on bigger projects than ever before to modernize their local transportation systems to meet the demand of our growing economy.”
Virus causes temporary closure of humane shelter
ANGOLA — The Humane Society of Steuben County has temporarily closed its doors due to a deadly virus outbreak among cats, officials say.
The virus was discovered last week, by an employee after a litter of cats or kittens had been brought into the shelter’s intake with the highly deadly panleukopenia.
Quick action led to two local veterinarians inoculating the cats and kittens in the intake process. However, some animals did die and others had to be euthanized.
Panleukopenia is a viral disease that attacks mainly kittens.
The shelter is closed so cats can be quarantined. It will reopen on Nov. 15. No new cats are being accepted until regular operations resume.
People who may have adopted cats from the shelter in the period where exposure may have occurred can bring their cats back for quarantine or medical attention.
County looking to prevent bridge vandalism
SPENCERVILLE — DeKalb County Commissioners and Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge are continuing to look for answers when it comes to stopping the vandalism taking place around the historic bridge.
The vandalism to the area was a topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting after reports of a recent fire at the park, which sits at the east end of the bridge. A portable toilet, which sits in the park, was recently burned down.
In the past week, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has also received three calls reporting vandalism around the structure.
Sheriff Dave Cserep II said the cameras on site were instrumental in helping to identify suspects in recent vandalism around the area.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the trend of continued vandalism in the area is concerning.
“We have substantial investment in the bridge,” he said. “We need to look at some rather aggressive things.”
The county and the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge celebrated the reopening of the bridge in June after it had been closed to traffic since 2018. The structure was renovated during the closure and is now back open to traffic. The historic wooden bridge was built in 1873 and is one of only a few covered bridges left standing in the state.
