ANGOLA — Trine University announced new head coaches for its American Collegiate Hockey Association men’s hockey teams a little over a week ago. Kyle Williams will be the coach for the ACHA Division 2 team. and Zach Sens will coach the ACHA Division 3 squad.
“We are excited about the future of our ACHA programs going forward,” Trine assistant vice president for athletics Matt Land said in a university statement. “Kyle has shown himself to be a strong asset of Trine University and this new position is illustrative of that. Zach’s experience will be a great tool for building our program going forward.”
Williams was named head coach of the ACHA D3 team in January 2021, and was an undergraduate assistant coach for the ACHA teams as a sport management major at Trine. He worked exclusively for the NCAA DIII men’s hockey team during the 2019-20 season before becoming a head coach.
“I am excited to be joining the Trine family and I would like to thank the athletics department for the opportunity to coach at this level,” Sens said.
Most recently, Sens coached at Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio. There, he was named Cincinnati Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021, as well as Ohio High School Coach of the Year in 2021. Before that, Sens was the coach of the Miami Jr. Redhawks Bantam AA team for three seasons. His coaching career began at just 19 years old as a volunteer coach for local youth organizations.
Sens performed as a minor hockey player for the Butler County RedHawks (now Miami Jr. RedHawks). He attended Miami University and Southern New Hampshire University for his higher education.
