ANGOLA — The 2022-23 college basketball season got off on a winning note for the Trine University men Tuesday night at home. The Thunder bested visiting Manchester 78-67 in front of a good-sized crowd at the MTI Center.
It was a career night for Trine senior forward Brent Cox, who tallied a double double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Cox, an East Noble graduate, played 28 minutes and gave the Thunder (1-0) a huge inside presence.
Cox was all smiles after the game — especially after recording a crowd-pleasing dunk for one of his eight field goals.
“We had a great week of practice, and my teammates did a great job of getting me some open shots,” Cox said.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller was very happy for Cox, who was First Team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association performer as a sophomore.
“He has to emerge, and he has,” Miller said. “He’s been our leader in practice every day, and doing a lot of great things. This was a statement game for him.”
The Thunder opened on a 20-9 run and never trailed. Manchester (0-1) was able to cut the Trine lead to 27-22 late in the first half, but the Thunder weathered the Spartan surge and got back out to a 44-28 lead at halftime.
The Thunder maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
Junior center Emmanuel Megnanglo had a good night for the Thunder, just missing out on a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds. He also had four blocked shots.
Senior guard Connor Jones had 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Miller said one area the Thunder need to work on is turnovers. They had 18 on the night, 12 of those coming in the second half.
Ty Lynas and Kolby Bullard each had 15 points for the Spartans. Churubusco graduate Hunter Perlich played two minutes off the bench for Manchester.
The Thunder return to action on Friday when they host Earlham. Tip-off at the MTI Center is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.