One year ago
Eva and Gordon Gilbert and Neva and Herbert Gaff celebrated 65 years of marriage. The two couples shared a double wedding on July 11, 1953. The twin sisters, Eva and Neva Garrison, grew up on a farm in Churubusco, and were married on the same day at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Churubusco.
Churubusco celebrated the opening of the Franklin Promenade alley park downtown, located just south of Shroyer’s Variety Store on Main Street.
The United Way of Whitley County announced $65,000 in community grants for local programs and organizations serving residents in Whitley County.
MDwise, an Indiana-based nonprofit health maintenance organization focused on serving uninsured Hoosiers, honored Dr. Lisa Hatcher, Columbia City physician, with a Star Performer Award. She received the recognition for going above and beyond to provide high levels of quality service to patients.
Sheets and Childs Funeral Home made plans to expand into Huntertown. Sheets and Childs was the oldest continuing business in Churubusco, serving the community for nearly 150 years.
10 years ago
The Churubusco Town Council voted to move ahead with a proposed annexation project — again. The Council had attempted to annex land and properties to the southeast of Churubusco in the past, but couldn’t complete the task.
Mike and Jenna Ott announced the birth of a daughter, Delaney Lane.
Mallory Gest attended Hoosier Girls State conducted by the Indiana Department of the American Legion Auxiliary.
There were 17 contestants competing in the Mr. and Miss Whitley County Scholarship Program.
Joshua and Krystal VanLaere announced the birth of a son, Joshua Allen.
15 years ago
Rev. Norman and Doris Conklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
As part of their 95th consecutive annual reunion, descendants of the Conrad Magley family were helping to build a Habitat for Humanity home in Churubusco. The family flew in from Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Wyoming to participate in the construction of the home.
Employees of Shroyer’s Variety and Hardware Store on Main Street in Churubusco braved the summer heat to paint the alley with a row of whimsical shops and storefronts.
25 years ago
The Churubusco waste treatment facility was more than knee deep in congratulations. The town’s facility won first place in the second division of a regional competition of sewage treatment facilities.
Perry and Terri Blessing announced the birth of their son, Marcus Andrew.
The following 10-year-olds were named to the Churubusco All-Star team: Keith Cassidy, David Van Horn, Jonathon Engle, Joey Heath, Brent Poyser, Brian Patton, Ryan Gross Dusty Beucler, Jamin Winebrenner, Daniel Burkhart, Brad Dell and Josh Gaerte. They were coached by Denny Beucler, Rod Engle and Tim Burkhart.
Mitch and Darlene Mawhorter announced the birth of a daughter, Peyton Alexis.
45 years ago
Turtle Days Parade Chairman John Ford said that more than 100 units would participate in the 1974 event, slated for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday of the festival.
F. Dale Barrett of Churubusco would be the Democrat party’s nominee for State Senator of the 17th district as the result of an authorized recount of the May primary votes in Whitley and Huntington counties.
A cave-in during trenching operations at Blue Ridge Mobile Home Court three miles north of Churubusco resulted in the death of Harry Schaper, 76, of Columbia City.
Total assets of the Churubusco State Bank reached an all-time high of $21.1 million, a gain of $1.9 million in the previous year, according to bank president Everett Jones.
Most area residents were finding sprinkling a necessity for gardens and lawns, as the area was plagued with very dry weather.
Parents of handicapped children in Whitley County would receive help in assuring their children’s education from a new publication of the Mental Health Association in Indiana. “Public School and the Special Child,” was a 27-page pamphlet to explain the provisions of the Mandatory Special Education Act.
Bangs Store was selling plain flannel fabric for $1 a yard or printed flannel for $1.39; 20-inch electric fans for $17.98; body suits with flare leg pants for $17.95 and Churubusco postcards for 15 cents.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Mathieu announced the birth of a third child, Aaron Charles.
