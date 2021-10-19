ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team is ranked third in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, which was unveiled on Monday.
The Thunder received 522 points and bring back just about everybody from last year’s team that went 14-3 and was runner-up in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament and regular season standings.
The only significant graduation loss was starting forward Shay Herbert, who now works in Trine’s sports information department.
Returning starters are senior post player Kelsy Taylor, senior guards Kayla Wildman and Tara Bieniewicz and junior guard Makayla Ardis. Bieniewicz was an all-region selection last season after scoring 10.8 points per game and shooting 42.1% from three-point range last season.
Many reserves return for the Thunder, led by junior forward Sam Underhill and the sister backcourt duo of Kaylee and Alyssa Argyle. Trine will once again be firmly anchored on the defensive end for fourth-year coach Andy Rang.
Hope gave the Thunder all three of their losses last season and is the preseason No. 1, picking of 21 of the 25 first-place votes.
The Flying Dutch have won 45 straight games and have not lost a game since the 2019 NCAA Division III Tournament. They had a big senior class last season, and arguably the best players from that group are coming back and taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 in wing Sydney Muller and last year’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-Americans Kenedy Schoonveld and Olivia Voskuil.
East Texas Baptist was picked second and received three first-place votes. Whitman, Washington, was fourth and Messiah, Pennsylvania, was fifth. No. 16 Amherst, Massachusetts, received the other first-place vote.
Trine will play an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Butler on Nov. 4, then open its season on Nov. 13 against Kenyon, Ohio, for a 7 p.m. tip at the MTI Center.
