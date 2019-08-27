ANGOLA — If you are searching for a single stat to illustrate just how dominant West Noble was against Angola on Tuesday, maybe this will help.
Hornets goalie Sarah McKinley recorded 12 saves against the Chargers, a strong number for any keeper in a single game.
The Chargers still scored 11 goals.
Powered by six scores from sophomore Neyda Macias, West Noble put together its most impressive performance of the early season, routing Angola, 11-2, in its Northeast Corner Conference opener.
Macias scored her first goal at the 22:29 mark of the first half, and scored twice more before the break. The sophomore displayed a unique blend of skill and speed, assisting on her team’s two other first half goals as West Noble took a 5-0 lead into the half.
Macias, who is returning this season after tearing her ACL last year, already had scored eight goals in the two games prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Hornets. According to coach Jorge Macias, we are only beginning to see what the young Charger can accomplish.
“She isn’t even close to where she can be,” said the coach. “Tearing the ACL last year took a lot out of her, and she’s worked incredibly hard to come back from it.”
Neyda scored her fourth goal less than a minute into the second half, slicing the Angola defense as she dribbled the ball from midfield, and found net twice more later on, but she wasn’t the only Charger to produce, either.
Jorge Macias was quick to point out the contributions of senior Jessica Romo and junior Jaqueline Najera, both of whom scored twice in the win. Romo connected on the opening goal, while Najera tallied both of her scores in the second half.
The Hornets received scores from freshman Maddie Dailey and senior Emily McKinley, both coming in the second half.
In all, West Noble outshot Angola 24-6 in the game, and utilized superb passing and ball possession to never leave a doubt about the outcome.
“It’s a team sport, and we are starting to move the ball more,” said Jorge Macias. “That’s what I love about this group. Neyda, Sherlyn (Torres), and all of them, as well as they can score the ball, they are also exceptional, and willing, passers.”
That potent style of play has allowed West Noble to surge early this season. Through three games, the Chargers have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 29-3.
After wins of 9-1 and 9-0 entering Tuesday’s matchup, Macias said he didn’t expect to score that many goals against a Hornets team that defeated them 1-0 last year, and has played his team to a 1-0 game in either direction each of the past two years.
“Angola is always tough, they play great defense, and it is always hard to get a win here,” Jorge Macias said.
The fact that the Chargers scored 11 goals simply gave Macias even more confidence in what he already knew. He’s coaching a NECC title contender.
“We want it bad,” he said. “We want to first get the conference tournament title, then move on to the regular season.”
West Noble has never made the championship game of the NECC Tournament. If the Chargers keep playing like this, that may just change.
UP NEXT
Angola (1-2, 0-1 NECC) hosts Heritage on Thursday.
West Noble (3-0, 1-0 NECC) hosts East Noble on Saturday.
