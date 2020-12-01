ASHLEY — Country Meadow Elementary School’s fall festival looked a little wintry, but that didn’t keep students from enjoying some agriculture-themed fun to celebrate a successful trimester.
The “Work Hard, Play Hard” fall festival took place Tuesday, Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving break.
Every class was treated to a 15-minute, horse-drawn wagon ride around the school property by members of the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association. Two wagons were powered by Myron Stackhouse’s American Spotted draft horses, Rudy and Rowdy, and Kim Hoyer’s team of Belgians, Casey and Prince. DeKalb Horsemen members Lynn Robinson, Neil Sutton and Lowell Prentice assisted students in getting on and off the wagons.
Jacob Walker of Walker Farms, a Country Meadow parent, brought his massive Case 580 tractor for students to see, touch and climb into the cab for a farmer’s viewpoint. Students were awed by the tractor’s triangular sets of rubber-covered tracks, instead of round tires, which were taller than they could reach.
Teacher Jamie Marley said the DeKalb Educators Association donated funds to each school in the DeKalb Central district to use for the benefit of all students. Country Meadow sponsored a family for Christmas and used the remaining money for the fall festival.
The staff chose the wagon rides and tractor encounter to give students a new experience. They rightly guessed that most students never had been on a horse-drawn wagon ride, or even petted a horse before. Students lined up to touch the horses’ soft noses, and they were impressed when the horses sniffed them back.
