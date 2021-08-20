PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb, Angola at New Haven Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.

East Noble at Angola, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

East Noble at New Haven Invite, 7:30 a.m.

Churubusco at South Side Invite, 8 a.m.

Angola, West Noble at DeKalb Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Fremont Invite, 9 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Goshen Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, East Noble, DeKalb, West Noble at Huntington North Invite, 9 a.m.

Lakeland Invite, 9 a.m.

Hamilton at Elkhart Christian Hoken Karem, 9 a.m.

Fremont in Small School Invitational at Southwestern, Shelbyville, 10:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

DeKalb at Kokomo Invitational, 9 a.m.

Churubusco at West Noble Invite, 9 a.m.

Prairie Heights at LaPorte Invite, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Elkhart Christian Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Angola at Goshen, 10 a.m.

Bremen at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

Lakeland at Mishawaka, 10 a.m.

DeKalb at Concordia, 10 a.m.

Wawasee at Westview, 1:30 p.m.

West Noble at Elkhart, 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.

