1. Determine the type of party: Questions to ask include who should be invited (upper management only or employees? Should different departments have their own parties) and, therefore, how large the event should be. The formality of the event should be decided as well and communicated in the event invitation.
2. Set the budget.
3. Create the guest list: Specify if attendees can bring guests and if children will be welcome. If there are any clients you would like to recognize, consider inviting them as well.
4. Set the date: Keep in mind your company’s working schedule considering the time of year and availability of the venue.
5. Select the venue: Consider whether it would be better to have the function at the office or at an outside setting, the budget for rentals, the size of the venue and availability given your desired date.
6. Pick the entertainment: Consider music, gaming, photo booths, gift exchanges, awards and more.
7. Plan the bar: If you want to have one, consider the kind of alcohol that will be provided, including possible signature drinks. The venue might have some restrictions or recommendations, so be sure to consider these as well. It is also recommended to set a limit on the number of complimentary drinks employees can enjoy through the use of drink tokens or tickets.
8. Book a photographer
9. Recognize accomplishments: A holiday party can be the perfect time to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in the prior year.
10. Consider giveaways or charities: Many people are in the giving (and receiving) spirit around the holidays, so consider raffle or door prizes for attendees to win, or encourage them to donate something to a good cause.
Information from The Legacy Castle’s website
