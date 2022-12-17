CARMEL — Enjoy a day away and the old-world charm of Christmas in Germany at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt.
This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2017 and offers a wide variety of products sourced from Germany and other German-speaking European countries.
Vendors sell their gifts, food and drinks from small wooden huts. This year’s market features more than 20 gift stalls selling items including German nutcrackers, handmade toys and figurines, candles and candle arches, Black Forest cuckoo clocks, clothing, pottery and glass and German steins.
Those who are hungry can enjoy the flavors of the market, including hot chocolate, raclette cheese on crusty bread, salty pretzels, warm, spiced mulled wine, known as Gluhwein served in a boot mug, wine and charcuterie, traditional German potato pancakes, baked treats, and the German pairing of schnitzel and sauerkraut.
Das Wurst Haus serves sausages from a traditional German schwenkgrill and German-style beers on tap are available at the Biergarten.
An outdoor ice skating rink, The Ice at Carter Green, forms the center of the market. Bring your own skates or rent on-site. The ice rink remains open past the market season to enjoy all winter long. Reservations can be made online, and skate sessions last 75 to 90 minutes. Information is available at TheIceAtCarterGreen.com.
New this year is the “Werkstatt,” or workshop, where German artisans create their work. Kinderecke and Kinder Club offer children of all ages opportunities to play, craft, make music, dance and listen to stories. The Kinderecke also features special meet-and-greets with woodworkers, the Christkind, Sankt Nikolaus and other special guests.
Inspired by the traditional German Christmas decoration called the “Weihnachtspyramide,” or Christmas Pyramid, life-size versions of the Christmas Pyramid are traditional at the Christmas Markets in Germany. The Carmel Christkindlmarkt Gluhwein Pyramid was the first of its kind brought to the United States. It is 33 feet tall, has more than 3,000 lights, and weighs an estimated 10 tons. Nine types of Gluhwein, as well as a non-alcoholic option and several varieties of beer, are offered at the market.
In 2019, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt partnered with the Indiana German Heritage Society and the Indiana Historical Society to bring the Kulturecke, where guests can explore Indiana’s German-American history.
At the Winter Pavilion, guests can enjoy entertainment including bands, choirs and ballet.
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt was named the number-one winner in the 2019 and 2021 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Holiday Market. The market also was named the top Christmas Market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017.
The market runs through Dec. 30. General hours are: Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Special holiday hours are Dec. 19-23 (Monday through Friday), 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 24 (Saturday), 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 25 (Sunday), closed; Dec. 26-30 (Monday through Friday), 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Admission to the market and parking at the market is free.
For a full schedule of special market events and entertainment, visit the market’s website, carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.
