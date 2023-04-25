Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael J. Czajkowski, 35, of the 600 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street o a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Emma J. Haynes, 21, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Dustin D. Hudson, 38, of the 200 block of South Mountain Street, LaGrange, arrested on C.R. 710 North on Fremont Road, Fremont, on charges of felony identity deception and misdemeanor intimidation, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalonta A. Jones, 28, of the 6000 block of Oxley Drive, Flint, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Drew A. Wulff, 28, of the 3200 block of Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.