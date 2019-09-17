Girls Golf
Angola girls take sectional tuneup
ANGOLA — The Angola girls golf team defeated Elkhart Central, 200-218, Tuesday at Zollner in the teams’ second-to-last match of the regular season.
Teryn Stanley’s 41 led all golfers, while Isabell Deem shot a 49.
The Hornets conclude the season tonight in a meet at Churubusco.
Boys Tennis Fremont tops ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — The Fremont tennis team gained a 4-1 win over Churubusco on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 2-4 in NECC meets, and now stand 7-9 overall.
Fremont 4, Churubusco 1
Singles — 1. Wilson (C) d. Bock 1-6, 6-0, 6-4; 2. Miller (F) d. Barkley 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sherbondy (F) d. Crick 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Towns-Rutherford (F) d. Haverstock-Miller 6-4, 6-3; 2. Chillenski-Hirschy (F) d. Wymer-Young 6-2, 6-0.
Panthers swept
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights tennis team fell 5-0 to Westview Tuesday.
The Warriors performed a clean sweep of all matches except for No. 2 singles, where Mike Perkins won two games — the only Panther to do so.
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles — 1. Davis d. Byler 6-0, 6-0; 2. Schwartz d. Perkins 6-0, 6-2; 3. I. Hostetler d. Nott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Brandenberger-E. Hostetler d. Hamilton-Bachelor 6-0, 6-0; 2. Clark-B. Hostetler d. Ambler-Malone 6-0; 6-0.
Volleyball
Fremont falls to LPC
FREMONT — The Fremont volleyball team fell in three sets to Lakewood Park Tuesday, 25-19, 25-10, 25-18.
Emily Behrman’s nine kills, 15 digs, one ace and one block led the team, while Eva Foulk tallied 12 assists.
College Golf Trine women second in Duck Lake Invitational
ALBION, Mich. — The Trine University women’s golf team finished as runners-up at the Duck Lake Invitational hosted by Albion College on Tuesday.
Trine finished with a team score of 347. Hope (332) won the meet.
Sophomore Jenna Doumont led the Thunder with an 18-hole score of 81 strokes and placed in a tie for third overall. Senior Mackenna Kelly also finished in the top 10 with a round of 87.
