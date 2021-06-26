If you are looking for the perfect gift for your family, look no further than your own back yard.
Adding a pool to your back yard is the perfect way to create a summer-long vacation for your family and friends.
Instead of spending hours driving to the beach and staying in overpriced hotels, you can vacation in your own back yard, relaxing by the pool, enjoying a barbecue or cookout or just taking a quick swim.
Summer Enjoyment
Having a pool in the back yard is also the perfect way to promote exercise and encourage your kids to get out of the house and move around.
Getting kids to exercise can be a huge challenge, but with a pool in the back yard they can get the healthy exercise they need without even knowing it.
Once you have that pool in your back yard, your home can quickly become the gathering place for your loved ones, your kids’ friends and others in the neighborhood.
You can spend the summer enjoying pool parties, cookouts, and back yard get-togethers with family and friends. There is nothing like a pool to promote family fun and excitement.
Design
The beauty of a back yard pool is that you can make the design as simple or as elaborate as you want. You can purchase an above ground pool in a kit and spend an afternoon getting everything set up, then enjoy a healthy swim that evening.
Or you can invest in an in-ground pool, decorating it just so and using it to create a virtual oasis from the stresses of modern life. You can even add a customized deck, or build an access walkway leading directly from your home to the waiting pool.
If you are feeling particularly adventurous, you could even add a gazebo with a hot tub to your back yard creation, perfect for year round relaxation.
Safety
But no matter what type of pool you choose for your family, you need to take some important safety factors into consideration.
For starters, many municipalities place limits on the types of pools their residents can install, and where those pools can be located on the property. You need to research your local zoning ordinances and obtain the proper building permits before you begin.
You also need to make sure you have a proper fence in place for your pool, and that the fence has a self-locking mechanism to prevent unauthorized access. You need to keep your pool a back yard oasis and a spot for relaxation, not danger.
But once those practical things are taken care of, you can start building your pool and looking forward to a summer full of fun and adventure.
For less than the cost of a one-week vacation for yourself and your family, you can enjoy summer after summer of fun in your own back yard pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.