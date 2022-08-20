CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco hopes to mix in some young talent with some quality returning players as a follow-up to last year’s 7-3 finish.
“We definitely have some holes to fill,” eighth-year coach Paul Sade said. “That senior class last year was pretty talented. We also have some really good kids coming back. I don’t know if we’re ready to compete against Eastside yet.
“We’ve had a productive summer. We’ve gotten a lot of work in and gotten a lot better. We probably progressed as much as I think we could have through July.”
One constant is the return of senior Riley Buroff to start at quarterback. He was an All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area pick a year ago.
He’s also displayed his athleticism in the spring, qualifying for the state track meet the last two years. He was the All-Area Prep of the Year in track this year.
“Riley’s been a huge part of our program for a long time,” Sade said. “It’s weird to think this will be my last year with him. It seems like we’ve been working together forever. There was a period of time when I had Tom Richards, and now I’ve had Riley for a long time. We’ve been fortunate we’ve had guys like him to fill that role.”
Running back Wyatt Marks and lineman Bentley Kilgore are also back to start for a third year, with starters Cullen Blake and Brandt Hurley also returning.
Sade feels the Eagles can complement their trademark ground game, which averaged 224 yards a year ago, with more of a passing attack.
“Our offensive identity has been that we’re a run-first team,” Sade said. “That’s not going to change, but we do feel with Riley Buroff we have the ability to throw a little bit if we have some guys who can catch it.
“Trying to find those guys, and find out how that passing game works into our offense, our scheme and our personnel is a top priority right now in order for us to progress from last year.”
Buroff and Blake are also returning starters on defense. Buroff is also the punter and placekicker Rosey Stephens is also back.
Kameron Rinker will be a three-year starter on defense, and Weston Rinker and Kaden Manth are also returning starters.
“There are some holes and some depth issues with the defense that every small school deals with, and we’re no different,” Sade said. “Getting some consistency at some of those key positions is going to be really important for us to start to work together as a unit.
“Communication is going to be critical, because we’re going to have to mix some young guys in there. If we can get those older guys to work together with a little more consistency it will be good.”
Sade is confident that can happen.
“We have good leadership. The days of us having a rah-rah guy, I don’t think that fits on a lot of high school football teams anymore. What you want is leaders who lead by example. This team does a really good job of setting the tone in the weight room in the offseason.
“We have a really good freshman class coming in and I’m glad they get to see our seniors and how they work, how they work together, how they get along. That’s the best way for kids to learn, watch and see other kids lead by example.”
The Eagles enjoyed a five-game winning streak last season. They fell short of an NECC Small School Division title with a tough 20-13 loss to Eastside at home. Sade knows the Blazers are the gold standard.
“If we’re going to do anything this year, we’re going to have to go through Butler. (Eastside is) the team to beat. Until somebody proves they can be beat in our conference they’re going to remain the top dog.
“Hopefully we get to a point where we can compete against those guys.”
