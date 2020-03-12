ANGOLA — Audrey Wilkinson stood, frozen, at the back of the runway before performing a vault routine at practice Wednesday. After a moment, she ran, racing toward the vault table. She sprung up and spun through the air, twisting twice, before attempting to stick the dismount.
She fell.
But she got up, smiled it off and went back to do it again. The small failure was welcomed by the Angola freshman gymnast, in part, because she never thought she would be here, at this point in the season, practicing in the first place.
“No, I didn’t think I could make it to state as a freshman,” Wilkinson said. “I guess I just wasn’t confident enough in myself.”
It has taken Wilkinson nearly an entire year to be comfortable with the “F-word” — failure — though. There was a time when that botched practice rep would have haunted the young gymnast, sticking in her mind like a thorn pricking your finger.
She spent almost the entirety of the regular season as her own harshest critic, but to a fault. Learning to overcome that mental block proved to be just as big a factor in getting this far as anything she did during an event.
“It wasn’t until around the Lakeland meet that she really started to move past it,” said Angola coach Misty Evans. “She had to learn to use failure as a tool for learning and improvement.”
Wilkinson advanced to the state meet after finishing sixth at the Huntington North Regional in the vault. Now, on the state’s biggest stage, that new mental resolve will be put to its toughest test yet.
She won’t be alone, though. Wilkinson makes the trip to Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University with sophomore teammate Ashtyn Evans, who advanced after a second-place finish on the bars at last week’s regional meet.
It is here, though, where the two gymnasts’ paths differ.
Evans advanced even after reaggravating an ankle injury she initially suffered at an invitational earlier in the year, which limited her routine significantly from what she had planned on performing. The injury forced her to miss several weeks during the regular season, and it began to flare up at the sectional meet as well.
Evans is tough, though. She persisted, though on a limited basis.
Evans will make her second trip in as many years to the state meet after the Hornets advanced as a team last season. Round 2 has been different, though, advancing alone, but still familiar enough.
“It’s great to go as a team, but any time you get a chance to go there and compete against the best, it is still worth it,” she said.
She’s been a source of calm amid a postseason storm for Wilkinson, who admitted she has yet to find a moment to step back and breathe during it all.
“It is easier, going back a second time,” said Ashtyn Evans. “Going as a freshman, its hard. I mean, it was nice last year because I had my entire team with me, to back me up. I guess I am trying to do my part in that now.
“High school gymnastics is so much different than club, and that’s what I like about it. There’s a team of girls that is always there supporting you, cheering you on. I think that is important. You don’t really get that in club.”
Evans said her ankle is feeling better, though she still wore a thick wrapping around the joint Wednesday evening.
In a sense, though, it will be a new experience for Ashtyn, too. Last year’s state finals was held at Noblesville High School. Still a large enough gym, sure, but it made for a little more intimidating meet than this year’s iteration will likely be.
“It felt like everything was right on top of you,” said Misty Evans. “It was more intimate. The IHSAA signs were right overtop of you and it felt like the fans were right there. Being in a much larger arena this year, it should be a bit more mellow.”
There won’t be any worry of fans being too close this year, though. The IHSAA announced on Thursday that spectators will not be permitted at the event due to recent threats of the COVID-19 virus.
The meet will still be able to live stream at IHSAAtv.org.
