Middle School Boys Basketball DMS eighth-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team won 36-18 over East Noble Thursday.
Conner Schmidt topped the Barons with 13 points and Myles Dobson had eight. Nolan Sonnenberg and Bowen Minehart both scored four, while Caden Rice, Brady Culler and Zeke Penrod all had two. Peyton Greenlee had one.
Tuesday, the Barons were 37-29 winners over Riverview. Graden People had 10 points, Culler added nine and Rice had six for the Barons. Schmidt and Dobson both scored four, and Minehart and Penrod had two each.
Baron seventh grade 9-0
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team improved to 9-0 by winning two games this week. DeKalb beat East Noble 51-17 and Riverview 38-23.
DMS sixth-graders finish
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team finished its season Thursday. The A-team lost 38-20 and the B-team fell 32-14 against Indian Springs.
Wednesday, the A-team was beaten 31-16 by Angola. The B-team defeated the Yellow Jackets 32-4.
Monday, the Baron A-team won 34-24 against Prairie Heights. The B-team won 22-14.
The A-team finished 6-3 and the B-team ended up 6-2-1.
Team members included Owen Schackow, Braxton McCormick, Tanner Pomeroy, Blake Smith, Zaden Zirkle, Lucas Shafer, Elec Wells, Colin Haupert, Easton Armstrong, Liam Schlatter, Bennett Quinn, Henry Sullivan, Archer Behnke, Joseph Bailey, Nate Brock and Micah Yoder.
CN teams top Lakewood Pak
AUBURN — Central Noble took both games from Lakewood Park Thursday, 54-22 in the eighth grade game and 39-15 in the seventh grade contest.
In the grade 8 game, Nick Freeman had 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Cougars (12-2). Simeon Gard had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Kyle Knafel had seven points, four steals and two assists for CN. Trey Shisler had a strong floor game, collecting five points, three rebounds and three assists.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott paced the Cougars with 16 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Ryan Bailey had 10 points and two steals. Landen Burkhart added eight points, two steals and two assists. Jerrick Deter had five points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
CN, Garrett split sixth grade contests
GARRETT — Garrett’s sixth grade boys won the “A” game over Central Noble Thursday, 29-22. The Cougars won the “B” game 9-7 in overtime.
In the “A” game, CN had six points from Bryson Stump, five from Riley Knipper and four points from Zack Chenoweth.
In the “B” matchup, Cougar Ruger Lough made what turned out to be the game-winning basket with less than a minute left.
Lough had six points and Derick Keirn scored two for Central Noble (5-6).
Middle School Girls Basketball DMS eighth-graders fall
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth grade team dropped games against East Noble Thursday and Maple Creek Wednesday.
Tuesday, the Barons lost to Riverview 18-11. Maddie Beck had four points, Mia Houser had three, and Sophie Shepherd and Ella Putman both added two.
DeKalb seventh grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team defeated East Noble Thursday 16-15. Abbie Harris had 10 points and Taylor Davis had six as the Barons improved to 7-1.
The Barons topped Maple Creek 24-14 Wednesday. Harris had 16 points, and Davis and Lily Jackson both had four.
Tuesday, the Barons won 26-15 over Riverview. Harris was the top scorer with 20.
DeKalb played in a tournament last Saturday, falling 40-17 to East Noble in the championship game.
The Barons beat Maple Creek 36-22 in round one. Harris led the way with 21 points.
